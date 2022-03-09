Escape From New York (1981) releasing to 4k Blu-ray 3-Disc Collector’s Edition

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York (1981) starring Kurt Russell and Donald Pleasence has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The 3-disc edition includes a new 4k restoration of the cult classic on both 2160p Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray.

The third disc includes bonus material such as “The Visual Effects Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK,” “Scoring The Escape,” a deleted scene, interviews, trailers, and more.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Escape From New York is presented in 4k (2160p) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. English audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Escape From New York (1981) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory arrives in the US on May 17, 2022. Price: $36.98 Order on Amazon.

Bonus Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

4K Restoration By StudioCanal

Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell

Audio Commentary With Producer Debra Hill And Production Designer Joe Alves

Audio Commentary With Actress Adrienne Barbeau And Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

4K Restoration By StudioCanal

Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell

Audio Commentary With Producer Debra Hill And Production Designer Joe Alves

Audio Commentary With Actress Adrienne Barbeau And Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY):

Big Challenges In Little Manhattan: The Visual Effects Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK

Scoring The Escape – A Discussion With Composer Alan Howarth

On Set With John Carpenter – The Images Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK With Photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker

I Am Taylor – An Interview With Actor Joe Unger

My Night On Set – An Interview With Filmmaker David DeCoteau

Deleted Scene: The Original Opening Bank Robbery Sequence With Optional Audio Commentary

Return To Escape From New York Featurette

Theatrical Trailers

Photo Galleries – Behind-The-Scenes, Posters And Lobby Cards



