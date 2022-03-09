Home4kEscape From New York (1981) releasing to 4k Blu-ray 3-Disc Collector's Edition
Escape From New York (1981) releasing to 4k Blu-ray 3-Disc Collector’s Edition

Escape from New York 4k Blu-ray Collectors EditionJohn Carpenter’s Escape From New York (1981) starring Kurt Russell and Donald Pleasence has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The 3-disc edition includes a new 4k restoration of the cult classic on both 2160p Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray.

The third disc includes bonus material such as “The Visual Effects Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK,” “Scoring The Escape,” a deleted scene, interviews, trailers, and more.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray Escape From New York is presented in 4k (2160p) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. English audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.

Escape From New York (1981) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory arrives in the US on May 17, 2022. Price: $36.98 Order on Amazon.

Bonus Features

DISC ONE (4K UHD):

  • 4K Restoration By StudioCanal
  • Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell
  • Audio Commentary With Producer Debra Hill And Production Designer Joe Alves
  • Audio Commentary With Actress Adrienne Barbeau And Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

  • 4K Restoration By StudioCanal
  • Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell
  • Audio Commentary With Producer Debra Hill And Production Designer Joe Alves
  • Audio Commentary With Actress Adrienne Barbeau And Director Of Photography Dean Cundey

DISC THREE (BLU-RAY):

  • Big Challenges In Little Manhattan: The Visual Effects Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK
  • Scoring The Escape – A Discussion With Composer Alan Howarth
  • On Set With John Carpenter – The Images Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK With Photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker
  • I Am Taylor – An Interview With Actor Joe Unger
  • My Night On Set – An Interview With Filmmaker David DeCoteau
  • Deleted Scene: The Original Opening Bank Robbery Sequence With Optional Audio Commentary
  • Return To Escape From New York Featurette
  • Theatrical Trailers
  • Photo Galleries – Behind-The-Scenes, Posters And Lobby Cards


