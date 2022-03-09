Escape From New York (1981) releasing to 4k Blu-ray 3-Disc Collector’s Edition

John Carpenter’s Escape From New York (1981) starring Kurt Russell and Donald Pleasence has been upgraded for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.
The 3-disc edition includes a new 4k restoration of the cult classic on both 2160p Blu-ray and 1080p Blu-ray.
The third disc includes bonus material such as “The Visual Effects Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK,” “Scoring The Escape,” a deleted scene, interviews, trailers, and more.
On Ultra HD Blu-ray Escape From New York is presented in 4k (2160p) at 2.35:1 aspect ratio. English audio is offered in Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1.
Escape From New York (1981) 4k Blu-ray Collector’s Edition from Shout! Factory arrives in the US on May 17, 2022. Price: $36.98 Order on Amazon.
Bonus Features
DISC ONE (4K UHD):
- 4K Restoration By StudioCanal
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell
- Audio Commentary With Producer Debra Hill And Production Designer Joe Alves
- Audio Commentary With Actress Adrienne Barbeau And Director Of Photography Dean Cundey
DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):
- 4K Restoration By StudioCanal
- Audio Commentary With Director John Carpenter And Actor Kurt Russell
- Audio Commentary With Producer Debra Hill And Production Designer Joe Alves
- Audio Commentary With Actress Adrienne Barbeau And Director Of Photography Dean Cundey
DISC THREE (BLU-RAY):
- Big Challenges In Little Manhattan: The Visual Effects Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK
- Scoring The Escape – A Discussion With Composer Alan Howarth
- On Set With John Carpenter – The Images Of ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK With Photographer Kim Gottlieb-Walker
- I Am Taylor – An Interview With Actor Joe Unger
- My Night On Set – An Interview With Filmmaker David DeCoteau
- Deleted Scene: The Original Opening Bank Robbery Sequence With Optional Audio Commentary
- Return To Escape From New York Featurette
- Theatrical Trailers
- Photo Galleries – Behind-The-Scenes, Posters And Lobby Cards