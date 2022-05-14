Infinite Releasing On 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray with Dolby Atmos

Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor was released on the streaming service Paramount+ in the summer of 2021 (the film never made it to theaters because of the Covid-19 pandemic), and will be available on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on May 17, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, Infinite is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos audio. The Blu-ray edition is formatted in 1080p resolution also with Dolby Atmos audio. Subtitles are provided in English, English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Each single-disc Blu-ray combo edition from Paramount includes a code to redeem a Digital Copy. Bonus features include “They Call Themselves Infinites,” “The Kinetic Action of Infinite,” “Anatomy of a Scene – Police Statio & Forest,” and “Infinite Time.”

Infinite is priced $19.99 (List: $25.99) on 4k Blu-ray and $14.99 (List: $19.99) on Amazon.



