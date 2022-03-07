Wild Things (1998) Unrated & Theatrical Versions Upgraded To 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision HDR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> John McNaughton’s Wild Things (1998) is releasing to Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray Disc and 2k Blu-ray Disc on May 24, 2022.

The editions from Arrow Video include both the Unrated and Theatrical Cuts of the film (both restored in 4k) along with the original uncompressed stereo audio and option of DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 surround sound.

Bonus features include new audio commentary by director John McNaughton and producer Steven A. Jones, interviews with John McNaughton and actress Denise Richards, and more (see contents below).

Wild Things (1998) in this 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition is list-priced $59.99, while the Blu-ray Limited Edition is list-priced $39.99. Buy on Amazon

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY LIMITED EDITION CONTENTS

New 4K restorations of both the Original Theatrical Version and the Unrated Edition from the original camera negatives by Sony Pictures Entertainment

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Original uncompressed stereo audio and DTS-HD MA 5.1 surround audio

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard-of-hearing

Exclusive new audio commentary by director John McNaughton and producer Steven A. Jones

Commentary by director John McNaughton, cinematographer Jeffrey Kimball, producers Steven A. Jones and Rodney Liber, editor Elena Maganini and score composer George S. Clinton

Exclusive new interview with John McNaughton

Exclusive new interview with Denise Richards

Making-of documentary

An Understanding Lawyer outtakes

Trailer

Illustrated collector’s booklet featuring new writing on the film by Anne Billson and Sean Hogan

Double-sided fold-out poster

Six double-sided, postcard-sized lobby card reproductions

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Sam Hadley





