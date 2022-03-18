The Untouchables (1987) upgraded to 4k Blu-ray/SteelBook editions w/Dolby Atmos



Brian De Palma’s Academy Award-winning drama The Untouchables (1987) is releasing to Ultra HD Blu-ray on May 31, 2022.

The 4k Blu-ray combo with Digital Copy from Paramount celebrates the 35th anniversary of the film’s theatrical debut, arriving in a standard slipcover/plastic case edition as well as a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray, The Untouchables is presented in 2160p video resolution at 2.40:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in a new immersive Dolby Atmos mix.

Bonus Features

The Script, The Cast

Production Stories

Re-Inventing the Genre

The Classic

Original Featurette: The Men

Theatrical Trailer

The Untouchables (1987) is priced $25.99 (Blu-ray) and $30.99 (4k Blu-ray SteelBook) on Amazon.





