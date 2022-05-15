2022 Eastern Conference & Western Conference Finals Schedule

The NBA Eastern and Western conference finals are now in place after Boston took care of business at home against Milwaukee and the Mavs embarrassed the Suns on their own court.
The Eastern Conference title finals start up right away with the No. 1 seed Miami Heat hosting the No. 2 Celtics on Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.
The Western Conference finals begin on Wednesday, May 18 at 9:00 PM when the No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors host the No. 2 Dallas Mavericks on TNT.
What channel are the games on? The Eastern Conference finals will broadcast on ESPN and ABC, while the Western Conference games will broadcast on TNT.
Be sure to tune in to the HD channels for each games. See HD channel locations for on ABC, ESPN, and TNT.
2022 Eastern Conference & Western Conference Finals
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Boston @ Miami
East Finals – Game 1
East Finals – Game 1
8:30 PM on ESPN
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Dallas @ Golden State
West Finals – Game 1
9:00 PM on TNT
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Boston @ Miami
East Finals – Game 2
8:30 PM on ESPN
Friday, May 20, 2022
Dallas @ Golden State
West Finals – Game 2
9:00 PM on TNT
Saturday, May 21, 2022
Miami @ Boston
East Finals – Game 3
8:30 PM on ABC
Sunday, May 22, 2022
Golden State @ Dallas
West Finals – Game 3
9:00 PM on TNT
Monday, May 23, 2022
Miami @ Boston
East Finals – Game 4
8:30 PM on ABC
Tuesday, May 24, 2022
Golden State @ Dallas
West Finals – Game 4
9:00 PM on TNT
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Boston @ Miami
East Finals – Game 5 If Necessary
8:30 PM on ESPN
Thursday, May 26, 2022
Dallas @ Golden State
West Finals – Game 5 If Necessary
9:00 PM on TNT
Friday, May 27, 2022
Miami @ Boston
East Finals – Game 6 If Necessary
8:30 PM on ESPN
Saturday, May 28, 2022
Golden State @ Dallas
West Finals – Game 6 If Necessary
9:00 PM on TNT
Sunday, May 29, 2022
Boston @ Miami
East Finals – Game 7 If Necessary
8:30 PM on ESPN
Monday, May 30, 2022
Dallas @ Golden State
West Finals – Game 7 If Necessary
8:00 PM on TNT
*All Times Eastern