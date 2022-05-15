2022 Eastern Conference & Western Conference Finals Schedule

The NBA Eastern and Western conference finals are now in place after Boston took care of business at home against Milwaukee and the Mavs embarrassed the Suns on their own court. The NBA Eastern and Western conference finals are now in place after Boston took care of business at home against Milwaukee and the Mavs embarrassed the Suns on their own court.

The Eastern Conference title finals start up right away with the No. 1 seed Miami Heat hosting the No. 2 Celtics on Tuesday, May 17 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN.

The Western Conference finals begin on Wednesday, May 18 at 9:00 PM when the No. 3 seed Golden State Warriors host the No. 2 Dallas Mavericks on TNT.

What channel are the games on? The Eastern Conference finals will broadcast on ESPN and ABC, while the Western Conference games will broadcast on TNT.

Be sure to tune in to the HD channels for each games.

2022 Eastern Conference & Western Conference Finals

Tuesday, May 17, 2022

Boston @ Miami

East Finals – Game 1

8:30 PM on ESPN

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

Dallas @ Golden State

West Finals – Game 1

9:00 PM on TNT

Thursday, May 19, 2022

Boston @ Miami

East Finals – Game 2

8:30 PM on ESPN

Friday, May 20, 2022

Dallas @ Golden State

West Finals – Game 2

9:00 PM on TNT

Saturday, May 21, 2022

Miami @ Boston

East Finals – Game 3

8:30 PM on ABC

Sunday, May 22, 2022 Golden State @ Dallas West Finals – Game 3 9:00 PM on TNT Monday, May 23, 2022 Miami @ Boston East Finals – Game 4 8:30 PM on ABC Tuesday, May 24, 2022 Golden State @ Dallas West Finals – Game 4 9:00 PM on TNT Wednesday, May 25, 2022 Boston @ Miami East Finals – Game 5 If Necessary 8:30 PM on ESPN Thursday, May 26, 2022 Dallas @ Golden State West Finals – Game 5 If Necessary 9:00 PM on TNT Friday, May 27, 2022 Miami @ Boston East Finals – Game 6 If Necessary 8:30 PM on ESPN Saturday, May 28, 2022 Golden State @ Dallas West Finals – Game 6 If Necessary 9:00 PM on TNT Sunday, May 29, 2022 Boston @ Miami East Finals – Game 7 If Necessary 8:30 PM on ESPN Monday, May 30, 2022 Dallas @ Golden State West Finals – Game 7 If Necessary 8:00 PM on TNT

*All Times Eastern