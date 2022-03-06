Home4kParamount Presents Slates First 4k Disc Title With The Man Who Shot...
Paramount Presents Slates First 4k Disc Title With The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance

Paramount Presents – “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” (1962) on 4k Blu-ray Disc

The Paramount Presents series of Limited Edition Blu-rays will finally offer a title in 4k after 30 previously-released movies on 1080p Blu-ray. The series’ first 4k release is The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962) scheduled for arrival on May 17, 2022.

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance is No. 31 in the Paramount Presents series, which typically include a fold-out mini-poster and new packaging art. This first 4k title includes the film on both Ultra HD Blu-ray and Blu-ray Disc (no Digital Copy included).

Bonus Features include “Swimming in the Rose Garden” and “Feeling is Not Selective.”

Synopsis: Pioneering Oscar-winning director John Ford brings together an all-star cast that features (for the first time together) John Wayne and Jimmy Stewart, alongside Vera Miles, Lee Marvin, John Carradine and Lee Van Cleef. Adapted from a short story by Dorothy M. Johnson, the screenplay by James Warner Bellah and Willis Goldbeck left us with an iconic quote—“when the legend becomes fact, print the legend.”

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance has a list price of $39.99. Order on Amazon

