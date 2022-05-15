HomeBlu-ray DiscNew On Blu-ray This Week: Licorice Pizza, The Last Kingdom, Belle, &...
New On Blu-ray This Week: Licorice Pizza, The Last Kingdom, Belle, & more

new-4k-blu-ray-may-17-2022-960x600New this week on Blu-ray Disc Netflix’s The Last Kingdom: The Complete Series is available in a 16-disc edition from Sony. Also available on Blu-ray is the fifth season of the BBC show that Netflix picked up after the second season.

Animated feature Belle from writer/director Mamoru Hosoda releases in a 2-disc combo edition from Shout! Factory. Also from Shout!, The Craft (1996) has been restored in 4k by Sony and packaged in a 4k Blu-ray 2-disc Collector’s Edition.

Antoine Fuqua’s Infinite starring Mark Wahlberg and Chiwetel Ejiofor releases on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray in combo editions from Paramount. And, 3x Oscar-nominated Licorice Pizza hits stores in a 2-disc Blu-ray combo with DVD, Limited Edition Poster, reversible cover art, and several bonus features.

New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, May 17, 2022

In case you missed it, here were last week’s new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases.

