New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, April 26

This week Moonfall starring Halle Berry and Patrick Wilson gets released on Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, both available in combo editions from Lionsgate with a second disc and digital copy. The Criterion Collection restored the documentary For All Mankind in a 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray combo edition. Stanley Donen’s classic musical Singin’ in the Rain starring Gene Kelly releases to 4k for the first time in a combo edition from Paramount. And, 12 Monkeys starring Brad Pitt and Bruce Willis releases in a Special Edition 4k Blu-ray from Arrow Video. Here’s a list of more new releases this week with links to Amazon.
New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, April 26, 2022
Blu-ray Disc
- Beautician and the Beast (1997)
- Caligula & Messalina (Special Edition)
- Caligula: The Untold Story (Special Edition)
- Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)
- Film Noir: The Dark Side of Cinema VI
- For All Mankind (1989)
- The Long Walk (2019)
- Moonfall (2022)
- Orange County (2002)
- Round Midnight (1986)
- Twisting the Knife: Four Films by Claude Chabrol
- Wonder Egg Priority: The Complete Season
4k Blu-ray Disc
- 12 Monkeys (1995)
- Dracula Sucks (1978)
- For All Mankind (1989)
- Madman (1981)
- Moonfall (2022)
- Moonfall (2022) Best Buy SteelBook
- Scanner Cop (1994)
- Scanner Cop II: The Showdown (1995)
- Schizoid (1980) / X-Ray (1981)
- Singin’ in the Rain (1952)
- Stiff Competition (1985)
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases.