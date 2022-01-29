For All Mankind (1989) restored & releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Al Reinert’s documentary film For All Mankind (1989) has been restored in 4k and will release to Ultra HD Blu-ray on April 26, 2022. The film documents NASA’s Apollo program and the succesfull landing of humans on the Moon first in 1968 with five additional landings through 1972. The soundtrack was composed by Brian Eno.

On 4k Blu-ray For All Mankind is presented in the original 1.33:1 format with an alternate 1.85:1 theatrical aspect ratio. The audio is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Synopsis: In July 1969, the space race ended when Apollo 11 fulfilled President John F. Kennedy’s challenge of “landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth.” No one who witnessed the lunar landing will ever forget it. Twenty years later, Al Reinert constructed a documentary that imparts the unforgettable story of the twenty-four astronauts who participated in the Apollo mission to land on the moon—told in their words and in their voices, using the images they captured. With its awe-inspiring, otherworldly footage and a haunting atmospheric soundtrack by Brian Eno, For All Mankind stirs us with a profound sense of compassion for the “pale blue dot” that is our home, and it is still the most radical, visually dazzling work of cinema that has been made about this earthshaking event.

For All Mankind on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is list priced $49.95.

4K UHD + BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION FEATURES