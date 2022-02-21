12 Monkeys Releasing to 4k/HDR/5.1 Blu-ray Edition

Terry Gilliam’s 12 Monkeys starring Brad Pitt, Madeleine Stowe, and Bruce Willis is releasing to a 4k Blu-ray Special Edition from Arrow Video. The film underwent a brand new restoration from a director-approved 4K scan of the original negatives and is presented in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision HDR.

The audio portion of the movie is offered in lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 or 2.0 stereo. English subtitles are provided for the deaf and hard of hearing.

Following the commercial and critical success of The Fisher King, Terry Gilliam next feature would turn to science fiction and a screenplay by Janet and David Peoples (Blade Runner, Unforgiven) inspired by Chris Marker’s classic short film La Jetée.

Synopsis: In 1996, a deadly virus is unleashed by a group calling themselves the Army of the Twelve Monkeys, destroying much of the world’s population and forcing survivors underground. In 2035, prisoner James Cole (Bruce Willis, Die Hard) is chosen to go back in time and help scientists in their search for a cure.

12 Monkeys on 4k Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $49.95. Get is for $34.99 from Amazon.

4K ULTRA HD BLU-RAY SPECIAL EDITION CONTENTS

Brand new restoration from a 4K scan of the original negative by Arrow Films, approved by director Terry Gilliam

4K (2160p) UHD Blu-ray presentation in Dolby Vision (HDR10 compatible)

Lossless DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and 2.0 stereo soundtracks

Optional English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

Audio commentary by Terry Gilliam and producer Charles Roven

The Hamster Factor and Other Tales of Twelve Monkeys , feature-length making-of documentary by Keith Fulton and Louis Pepe ( Lost in La Mancha )

The Film Exchange with Terry Gilliam , a 1996 interview with Gilliam and critic Jonathan Romney, recorded at the London Film Festival

Appreciation by Ian Christie, author of Gilliam on Gilliam

The Twelve Monkeys Archives

Theatrical trailer

Reversible sleeve featuring original and newly commissioned artwork by Gary Pullin



