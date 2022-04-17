New On Blu-ray This Week: Cyrano, Jackass Forever, Only Yesterday & more!

This week on Blu-ray Disc, Oscar-nominated musical Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett releases in a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition from Universal. Jackass Forever hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Paramount. Classic animated film Only Yesterday from director/writer Isao Takahata (reissued in 2016 with the voice of Daisy Ridley) gets a Limited Edition SteelBook from Shout! Factory. The King’s Daughter (2022) starring Pierce Brosnan releases to a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Universal. And, Criterion releases a couple of classic titles including Miracle in Milan (1951) and The Girl Can’t Help It (1956). See all new Blu-ray Disc releases this week on Amazon.
New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Releases, April 19, 2022
4k Blu-ray Disc
- Heavy Metal (1981) w/Heavy Metal 2000 (BD) NEW
- In the Heat of the Night (1967) NEW
- The Cabin in the Woods (2011) – Best Buy SteelBook NEW
Blu-ray Disc
- Cyrano (2021) NEW
- Jackass Forever (2022) NEW
- Miracle in Milan (1951) NEW
- Manhattan Baby (1982) NEW
- Night Creatures (1962) – Collector’s Edition NEW
- Only Yesterday (1991) – Limited Edition SteelBook NEW
- The Girl Can’t Help It (1956) – Criterion Collection NEW
- The King’s Daughter (2022) NEW
- The Tale Of The Princess Kaguya (2013) – Limited Edition SteelBook NEW
In case you missed it, here are last week’s new Blu-ray releases including the blockbuster Marvel/Disney film Spider-Man: No Way Home.