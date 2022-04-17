New On Blu-ray This Week: Cyrano, Jackass Forever, Only Yesterday & more!

This week on Blu-ray Disc, Oscar-nominated musical Cyrano starring Peter Dinklage and Haley Bennett releases in a Blu-ray/DVD/Digital combo edition from Universal. Jackass Forever hits stores in a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Paramount. Classic animated film Only Yesterday from director/writer Isao Takahata (reissued in 2016 with the voice of Daisy Ridley) gets a Limited Edition SteelBook from Shout! Factory. The King’s Daughter (2022) starring Pierce Brosnan releases to a Blu-ray/Digital combo from Universal. And, Criterion releases a couple of classic titles including Miracle in Milan (1951) and The Girl Can’t Help It (1956). See all new Blu-ray Disc releases this week on Amazon.

New Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Releases, April 19, 2022

4k Blu-ray Disc

Blu-ray Disc

