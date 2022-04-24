The Sony HT-G700 Soundbar w/Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X is now $498

Step up your home theater game with a soundbar that supports both Dolby Atmos & DTS:X!

The Sony HT-G700 3.1ch Soundbar with wireless subwoofer is a mid-range audio system that supports both immersive sound formats. The speaker’s Audio Enhancer technology and speaker placement approximates 7.1.2ch systems’ surround sound. The soundbar also supports pass-through of 4k HDR content, Bluetooth for wireless connection, and HDMI ARC for easy connection to a TV.

The Sony HT-G700 is now selling for $498, a $100 discount off the list price of $599 on Amazon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Features

3.1ch Dolby Atmos DTS: X and Vertical Surround Engine

Immersive AE (Audio Enhancer) upscale audio close to 7.1.2 each sound

Wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass sound

Sound modes to customize listening to movies and music

Multiple easy connections so you can enjoy all your media

Enjoy high-quality movies with 4K HDR pass-through

Connect to your TV wirelessly via Bluetooth

EARC enabled to easily enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos audio from your favorite streaming providers

Utilize a simple, clean connection with one-cable HDMI ARC





[Note: HD Report is an Amazon affiliate and receives a small percentage of sales from click-throughs.]