The Sony HT-G700 Soundbar w/Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X is now $498

Sony HT-G700- 3.1CH Dolby Atmos DTS-X crop Step up your home theater game with a soundbar that supports both Dolby Atmos & DTS:X!

The Sony HT-G700 3.1ch Soundbar with wireless subwoofer is a mid-range audio system that supports both immersive sound formats. The speaker’s Audio Enhancer technology and speaker placement approximates 7.1.2ch systems’ surround sound. The soundbar also supports pass-through of 4k HDR content, Bluetooth for wireless connection, and HDMI ARC for easy connection to a TV.

The Sony HT-G700 is now selling for $498, a $100 discount off the list price of $599 on Amazon.

Features

  • 3.1ch Dolby Atmos DTS: X and Vertical Surround Engine
  • Immersive AE (Audio Enhancer) upscale audio close to 7.1.2 each sound
  • Wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass sound
  • Sound modes to customize listening to movies and music
  • Multiple easy connections so you can enjoy all your media
  • Enjoy high-quality movies with 4K HDR pass-through
  • Connect to your TV wirelessly via Bluetooth
  • EARC enabled to easily enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos audio from your favorite streaming providers
  • Utilize a simple, clean connection with one-cable HDMI ARC

[Note: HD Report is an Amazon affiliate and receives a small percentage of sales from click-throughs.]

