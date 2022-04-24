The Sony HT-G700 Soundbar w/Subwoofer, Dolby Atmos & DTS:X is now $498

Step up your home theater game with a soundbar that supports both Dolby Atmos & DTS:X!
The Sony HT-G700 3.1ch Soundbar with wireless subwoofer is a mid-range audio system that supports both immersive sound formats. The speaker’s Audio Enhancer technology and speaker placement approximates 7.1.2ch systems’ surround sound. The soundbar also supports pass-through of 4k HDR content, Bluetooth for wireless connection, and HDMI ARC for easy connection to a TV.
The Sony HT-G700 is now selling for $498, a $100 discount off the list price of $599 on Amazon.
Features
- 3.1ch Dolby Atmos DTS: X and Vertical Surround Engine
- Immersive AE (Audio Enhancer) upscale audio close to 7.1.2 each sound
- Wireless subwoofer delivers powerful bass sound
- Sound modes to customize listening to movies and music
- Multiple easy connections so you can enjoy all your media
- Enjoy high-quality movies with 4K HDR pass-through
- Connect to your TV wirelessly via Bluetooth
- EARC enabled to easily enjoy immersive Dolby Atmos audio from your favorite streaming providers
- Utilize a simple, clean connection with one-cable HDMI ARC
