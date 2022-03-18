Singin’ in the Rain (1952) releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray



Stanley Donen’s classic musical Singin’ in the Rain (1952) starring Gene Kelly will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time on April 26, 2022.

The 2-disc combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywhere.

The disc and digital presentations are derived from a previous 4k restoration done by Warner Bros, and the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions include the restored original mono track.

On 4k Blu-ray, Singin’ in the Rain is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus Features

Commentary by Debbie Reynold, Donald O’Connor, Cyd Charisse, Kathleen Freeman, Stanley Donen, Betty Camden, Adolph Green, Bad Lurhmann and Rudy Behlmer.

Singin’ in the Rain: Raining on a New Generation Documentary

Theatrical Trailer

Singin’ in the Rain on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $33.99 on Amazon.