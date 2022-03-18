Singin’ in the Rain (1952) releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray

Stanley Donen’s classic musical Singin’ in the Rain (1952) starring Gene Kelly will release on Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time on April 26, 2022.
The 2-disc combo edition from Warner Bros. includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy redeemable through Movies Anywhere.
The disc and digital presentations are derived from a previous 4k restoration done by Warner Bros, and the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray editions include the restored original mono track.
On 4k Blu-ray, Singin’ in the Rain is presented in 2160p with HDR10 and a DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English SDH, French, and Spanish.
Bonus Features
- Commentary by Debbie Reynold, Donald O’Connor, Cyd Charisse, Kathleen Freeman, Stanley Donen, Betty Camden, Adolph Green, Bad Lurhmann and Rudy Behlmer.
- Singin’ in the Rain: Raining on a New Generation Documentary
- Theatrical Trailer
Singin’ in the Rain on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $33.99 on Amazon.