HomeBlu-ray DiscMoonfall Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Artwork Confirmed
Blu-ray DiscDigital HDDigital UHDDVDFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Moonfall Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Artwork Confirmed

By hdreport
0
Moonfall 4k Blu-ray
Moonfall (2022) 4k Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital Copy

We now have confirmed release dates and packaging artwork for Lionsgate’s sci-fi action film Moonfall (2022) on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital 4k/UHD.

The film will first arrive in digital formats on April 1, 2022, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on April 26, 2022. A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition will also sell at Best Buy (pictured below).

Each Blu-ray combo edition includes a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Moonfall was directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich and stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley. The film is based on the premise that the moon has been knocked out of orbit and is on a collision force with the Earth.

Moonfall on Blu-ray is priced $39.99 and on 4k Blu-ray $42.99. Buy on Amazon

The Digital formats (SD/HD/UHD) of the film are selling for $19.99. Buy on Amazon

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $34.99. Purchase at Best Buy

Moonfall 4k SteelBook
Moonfall (2022) 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook
Moonfall Blu-ray Disc
Moonfall (2022) Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Copy edition


Previous articleWhat Channels Are The March Madness Men’s and Women’s Games On?
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved