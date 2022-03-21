Moonfall Blu-ray & Digital Release Dates & Artwork Confirmed

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> We now have confirmed release dates and packaging artwork for Lionsgate’s sci-fi action film Moonfall (2022) on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and Digital 4k/UHD.

The film will first arrive in digital formats on April 1, 2022, followed by Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on April 26, 2022. A 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition will also sell at Best Buy (pictured below).

Each Blu-ray combo edition includes a second disc (either Blu-ray or DVD) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

Moonfall was directed and co-written by Roland Emmerich and stars Halle Berry, Patrick Wilson, and John Bradley. The film is based on the premise that the moon has been knocked out of orbit and is on a collision force with the Earth.

Moonfall on Blu-ray is priced $39.99 and on 4k Blu-ray $42.99. Buy on Amazon

The Digital formats (SD/HD/UHD) of the film are selling for $19.99. Buy on Amazon

The 4k Blu-ray SteelBook edition is priced $34.99. Purchase at Best Buy



