Home4k'The Northman' Release Dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD
4kBlu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

‘The Northman’ Release Dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

By hdreport
0
the northman 4k blu-ray mockup
The Northman (2022) 4k Blu-ray (Artwork Not Final)

The Northman just premiered in US theaters on Friday, April 22 but is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will release in digital formats either on or before May 31 and on disc formats on June 7, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio formats TBD.

The Northman on Blu-ray is list-priced $34.98 and 4k Blu-ray $44.98. Digital formats are expected to sell for $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD).

Synopsis: From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.

Previous articleNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, April 26
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved