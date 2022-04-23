‘The Northman’ Release Dates on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, Digital & DVD

The Northman just premiered in US theaters on Friday, April 22 but is already available to pre-order on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The film will release in digital formats either on or before May 31 and on disc formats on June 7, 2022.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. Audio formats TBD.

The Northman on Blu-ray is list-priced $34.98 and 4k Blu-ray $44.98. Digital formats are expected to sell for $19.99 (SD/HD/UHD).

Synopsis: From visionary director Robert Eggers comes The Northman, an action-filled epic that follows a young Viking prince on his quest to avenge his father’s murder. With an all-star cast that includes Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman, Claes Bang, Anya Taylor-Joy, Ethan Hawke, Björk, and Willem Dafoe.



