HomeBlu-ray DiscNew on Blu-ray: Yellowstone S4, The Matrix Resurrections, Supergirl: Complete Series &...
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

New on Blu-ray: Yellowstone S4, The Matrix Resurrections, Supergirl: Complete Series & More!

By hdreport
0

new-4k-blu-ray-mar-8-2022-960x600Here’s what’s new on Blu-ray Disc and 4k Blu-ray this week! Let’s start with the fourth season of Paramount Network’s hit show Yellowstone now available on Blu-ray Disc and DVD. Also on Blu-ray, Supergirl: The Sixth and Final Season and Supergirl: The Complete Series have both been released to Blu-ray and DVD. And, Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Complete Series has been packaged in a 17-disc edition with every episode, deleted scenes, and bonus material.

On 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray, The Matrix Resurrections is available in combo editions from SDH, each with a second copy on disc and code to redeem a Digital Copy. All four Matrix films can also be purchased in The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection arriving day-and-date with ‘Resurrections.” And, Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture has been upgraded to 4k in standard and Limited SteelBook edition with 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, March 8, 2022

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray Disc

Here’s a link to all new Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases this week on Amazon.

Previous articleWild Things (1998) Unrated & Theatrical Versions Upgraded To 4k Blu-ray w/Dolby Vision HDR
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 HD Report All Rights Reserved