Supergirl: The Complete Series releasing to Blu-ray & DVD

Supergirl- The Complete Series Blu-raySupergirl: The Complete Series is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 8, 2022. The complete series arrives the same day as Supergirl: The Sixth & Final Season also on Blu-ray (pictured below) and DVD.

Supergirl: The Complete Series consists of 121 episodes that aired on CBS and The CW from 2015 to 2021. The series was created by Ali Adler, Greg Berlanti, and Andrew Kreisberg, starring Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers “Supergirl.”

On Blu-ray, episodes of Supergirl are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1.

Supergirl: The Complete Series is priced $125.99 (List: $134.99) on Amazon.



Supergirl The Sixth and Final Season

