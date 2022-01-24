HomeBlu-ray DiscDownton Abbey: The Motion Picture releasing to 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition
Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture releasing to 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Edition

Downton Abbey Motion Picture 4k Blu-ray SteelBookDownton Abbey: The Motion Picture is releasing to a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook Limited Edition on March 8, 2022.

The upgraded presentation of the film is presented in 4k Ultra HD (2160p) with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack has also been improved to Dolby Atmos / TrueHD 7.1 channels for a more immersive surround sound experience.

The 2-disc combo edition of Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture from SDS includes a copy of the film on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital 4k UHD, as well as the bonus features listed below.

Special Features

  • Deleted Scenes
  • Upstairs & Downstairs Cast Conversations
  • The Royal Visit
  • True to the Twenties
  • Welcome to Downton Abbey
  • The Brilliance of Julian Fellowes
  • Downton Abbey Series Recap
  • Feature Commentary with Director Michael Engler

Downton Abbey: The Motion Picture on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $33.99). Buy on Amazon


