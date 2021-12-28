Yellowstone: Season 4 Releasing To Blu-ray & DVD



Paramount’s Yellowstone will finish up its fourth season with the final episode airing on January 2, 2022. Those who want to own the season can purchase it on Blu-ray and DVD — both formats releasing within the first quarter of the new year.

On Blu-ray Disc, Yellowstone is presented in 1080p (Full HD) at 2.00:1 aspect ratio. The audio is provided in Dolby TrueHD 5.1 channel surround sound. Subtitles are provided in English SDH.

Yellowstone: Season 4 is available to pre-order for $29.99 on Blu-ray and $22.99 on DVD. Buy on Amazon



