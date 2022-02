Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Complete Series will release to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on March 8, 2022.

The 17-disc edition from Universal contains all 153 episodes of the show that aired from 2013 to 2021 along with deleted scenes and bonus material.

Episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine on Blu-ray are presented in HD (16×9) with Dolby Digital audio.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is list-priced $79.99. Buy on Amazon