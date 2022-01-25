Home4kThe Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date...
4kFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

By hdreport
0

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 4k Blu-ray
The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 4k Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection will release to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc on March 8, 2022. The 4-movie collection includes the latest installment in the franchise The Matrix Resurrections also releasing to single-movie Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions.

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection presents all four ‘Matrix’ films in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs, as well as in 1080p on Blu-ray Disc. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 channels on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs.

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection on 4k Blu-ray is priced $84.99. Buy on Amazon

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 4k Blu-ray back
The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 4k Blu-ray back Buy on Amazon

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 4k Blu-ray

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection Blu-ray
The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection Blu-ray Buy on Amazon

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection Blu-ray back
The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection Blu-ray back Buy on Amazon



Previous articleThe Matrix Resurrections Release Date & Exclusive Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Editions
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Blu-rays!

4k TV Deals

Blu-ray Collections

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2022 All Rights Reserved