The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Release Date & Details

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection will release to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray Disc on March 8, 2022. The 4-movie collection includes the latest installment in the franchise The Matrix Resurrections also releasing to single-movie Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray editions.

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection presents all four ‘Matrix’ films in 2160p resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs, as well as in 1080p on Blu-ray Disc. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 channels on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray Discs.

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection on 4k Blu-ray is priced $84.99. Buy on Amazon

