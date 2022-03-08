HomeAppleApple Intros Mac Studio M1 Max & M1 Ultra
Apple Intros Mac Studio M1 Max & M1 Ultra

mac studio configurations
At the Apple Event on March 8 the company introduced a new desktop computer called Mac Studio that is offered in two configurations: M1 Max and the more powerful M1 Ultra.

The width of the Mac Studio is the same as the Mac mini but much taller, but still substantially smaller than the Mac Pro which allows less footprint for a desktop location. Mac Studio is formed from a single aluminum square measuring 3.7″ x 7.7″. Here are some highlights.

Cooling

Inside, the Mac Studio incorporates a double-sided blower for cooling. And, as well as perforations on the bottom, the Studio features over 2000 perforations on the back for airflow.

M1 Max (power)

  • 10-core CPU
  • Up to 32-core GPU
  • 48GB video memory up to 64GB
  • 400GB/s memory bandwidth

M1 Ultra (power)

  • 20‑core CPU
  • Up to 64‑core GPU
  • Up to 128GB unified memory
  • 800GB/s memory bandwidth

Storage

Up to 8TB SSD.

Media Speed

Supports up to 18 streams of 8k ProRes 422 video

Ports (back)

  • 4 Thunderbolt 4
  • 10Gb Ethernet
  • 2 USB
  • Headphone jack

Ports (front)

  • 2 USB-C 10Gps (Thunderbolt)
  • SDXC card port

Connectivity

Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0

Energy Consumption

Apple also says the M1 Max and M1 Ultra use far less energy than typical desktop computers.

Price

From $1999

“Mac Studio is an entirely new Mac desktop. It packs outrageous performance, extensive connectivity, and new capabilities into an unbelievably compact form, putting everything you need within easy reach and transforming any space into a studio. And it all starts with your choice of the ferociously fast M1 Max or the all-new M1 Ultra — the most powerful chip ever in a personal computer.”

mac studio versions

contributor
HD Report frequently features articles written by guest contributors who are experts in the industry. Our publication is listed in Google News as well as other tech and entertainment forums. If you would like to write a news article, review, or editorial please contact us.

