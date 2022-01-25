The Matrix Resurrections Release Date & Exclusive Blu-ray/4k Blu-ray Editions

We’ve got the release date for The Matrix Resurrections (2021) on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD. The disc editions will arrive in stores (and via shipping) on March 8, 2022 including exclusive retailer editions.

The standard Blu-ray combo edition ($24.99) from Warner Bros. includes a Digital Copy, while the 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray 2-disc edition ($29.99) includes a Blu-ray and Digital Copy.

The Matrix Resurrections is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision and HDR10 High Dynamic Range specs. The audio is provided in Dolby Atmos/TrueHD 7.1 channels on both the 4k Blu-ray and Blu-ray. Bonus features TBD.

On Ultra HD Blu-ray The Matrix Resurrections will also be available in an exclusive Limited Edition 4k Steelbook (pictured above) for $34.99 from Best Buy and Blu-ray/DVD/Digital Target Exclusive (pictured below) for $26.99.

Blu-ray Edition

The standard Blu-ray combo edition of The Matrix Resurrections includes a Blu-ray Disc and Digital Copy. Price: $26.99

4k Blu-ray Edition

The standard 4k Blu-ray combo edition of The Matrix Resurrections includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital Copy. Price: $29.99

Target Exclusive Blu-ray

Target’s exclusive Blu-ray edition of The Matrix Resurrections with red pill/blue pill artwork is priced $26.99.

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection 4k Blu-ray

The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection Blu-ray

The newest installment in the franchise will also be available on March 8, 2022 in The Matrix 4-Film Déjà Vu Collection on 4k Blu-ray (MSRP: $84.99) and Blu-ray (MSRP: TBD).





