New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, Tues. Oct. 19

It’s another big week for physical media! This week you can pick up M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD on Blu-ray or 4k Blu-ray, both in combo editions from Universal. Lionsgate releases The Protégé in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions. And, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins from Paramount is also available on disc in both Blu-ray formats with two discs and Digital Copies.

On 4k Blu-ray, Scream arrives in plastic and SteelBook combo editions from Paramount that celebrate 25 years since the movie debuted in 1996. 5x Oscar-winner The Silence of the Lambs celebrates 30 years with a 4k Blu-ray edition. And, David Lynch’s restored Dune (1994) was already released to 4k Blu-ray but a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook arrives Oct. 19 from Amazon.

