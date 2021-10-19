New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases This Week, Tues. Oct. 19

It’s another big week for physical media! This week you can pick up M. Night Shyamalan’s OLD on Blu-ray or 4k Blu-ray, both in combo editions from Universal. Lionsgate releases The Protégé in Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray combo editions. And, Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins from Paramount is also available on disc in both Blu-ray formats with two discs and Digital Copies.
On 4k Blu-ray, Scream arrives in plastic and SteelBook combo editions from Paramount that celebrate 25 years since the movie debuted in 1996. 5x Oscar-winner The Silence of the Lambs celebrates 30 years with a 4k Blu-ray edition. And, David Lynch’s restored Dune (1994) was already released to 4k Blu-ray but a Limited Edition 4k SteelBook arrives Oct. 19 from Amazon.
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Oct. 19, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Demons I & Demons II – Special Limited Edition
- Dune (1994) – 4k restoration
- Injustice (2021)
- Maniac Cop 2 (1990) – Special Edition
- Maniac Cop 3: Badge Of Silence (1993) – Special Edition
- OLD (2021)
- OLD (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Scream (1996)
- Scream (1996) – Limited Edition Steelbook
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021)
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) – Best Buy SteelBook
- Snake Eyes & G.I. Joe 3-Movie Collection
- The Protégé (2021)
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991)
Blu-ray
- Dune (1994) – 4k restoration
- Injustice (2021)
- Joe Bell (2020)
- Mad Love (1935)
- OLD (2021) (4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, Digital)
- Ratcatcher (1999) – The Criterion Collection
- Smallville: The Complete Series (Blu-ray & Digital)
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021)
- The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957)
- The Protégé (2021)
- The Sheik (1921) – Paramount Presents
- Yokai Monsters Collection – Arrow Video