The Protégé releasing to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & DVD

Lionsgate’s The Protégé starring Michael Keaton, Maggie Q, and Samuel L. Jackson is releasing to disc formats. The film, already available in digital formats, will be arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Oct. 19, 2021.

On 4k Blu-ray, is presented in 2160p at 2.39:1 with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in both Blu-ray formats in Dolby Atmos / Dolby TrueHD 7.1 channel surround sound.

The Blu-ray combo is priced $21.99 (List: $39.99) while the 4k Blu-ray combo $28.99 (List: $42.99). The DVD is priced $22.99 (List: $29.99). Buy on Amazon



