The Silence of the Lambs (1991) releasing to 4k Blu-ray with HDR10 & Dolby Vision

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) starring Jodie Foster and Anthony Hopkins has been remastered for release to 4k Blu-ray Disc on Oct. 19, 2021. The 2-disc edition from Kino Lorber celebrates the 30th Anniversary of the 5x Oscar-winner.

On 4k Blu-ray, the film is presented in 2160p (4k) at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 and Dolby Vision. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 and Lossless Stereo 2.0 with optional English Subtitles.

New audio commentary from critic Tim Lucas is included on both the 4k Blu-ray and 2k Blu-ray discs. And, previously-released bonus features can be watched on the 2k Blu-ray Disc (listed below).

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $27.99 (List: $39.99). Buy on Amazon

Bonus Features

4k Blu-ray Disc

NEW Audio Commentary by critic Tim Lucas

Blu-ray Disc

NEW Audio Commentary by critic Tim Lucas

Inside the Labyrinth: Documentary (66:28)

Page to Screen: Documentary (41:17)

Understanding the Madness: Featurette (19:35)

Scoring the Silence: Featurette (16:00)

Original 1991 Making-of Featurette (8:07)

Jonathan Demme and Jodie Foster Interviews (52:30)

Deleted Scenes (38:00)

Outtakes (2:00)

Anthony Hopkins Phone Message (:30)

TV Spots

Theatrical Teaser

Hannibal Trailer

Theatrical Trailer



