The Newest Apple TV+ Shows & Movies in 4k, Dolby Vision, Atmos

It took a couple of years but Apple TV+ has no doubt secured itself as one of the best streaming services offering original content. We can now say Apple is easily competing with Disney+, Netflix, and Prime in terms of the quality of original content and formats provided (meaning 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, & Dolby Atmos Atmos). In fact, it seems just about all of Apple’s new original movies and shows are formatted with those video and audio specs. Of course, you need a 4k HDR TV, Apple TV 4k media player, and an audio system that supports Atmos to enjoy those formats. Read How To Get 4k/HDR on Apple TV and How to Get Dolby Atmos on Apple TV for more details. Here are the latest 4k Ultra HD, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos titles on Apple TV+. See a complete list of 4k/HDR/Atmos on Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ Newest 4k Movies & Shows

Movies

Cherry (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Coda (2021) 4k DV Atmos

It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown 4k DV

Palmer (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Docs

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room (2011) 4k DV Atmos

1971: The Year That Changed Everything 4k DV Atmos

Billie Eilish: The Worlds A Little Blurry (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Fathom (2021) 4k DV Atmos

The Year the Earth Changed (2021) 4k DV Atmos

The Velvet Underground (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Who Are You Charlie Brown? (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Musical

Come From Away (2021) 4k DV Atmos

Series

Acapulco (Season 1 in progress) 4k DV Atmos

Dickinson (Season 3 premiere Nov. 5) 4k DV Atmos

Foundation (Season 1 in progress) 4k DV Atmos

Invasion (Season 1 premieres Friday, Oct. ) 4k DV Atmos

4k DV Atmos Mr. Corman (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

See (Season 2) 4k DV Atmos

Schmigadoon! 4k DV Atmos

Stephen King’s Lisey’s Story (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

Ted Lasso (Season 2) 4k DV Atmos

The Morning Show (Season 2 in progress) 4k DV Atmos

The Mosquito Coast (1 Season) 4k DV Atmos

The Problem With Jon Stewart 4k DV (1 Season)

Truth Be Told (Season 2 in progress)

For more Ultra HD titles on Netflix, take a look at our complete list of 4k/HDR titles on Apple TV 4K.