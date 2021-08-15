Old will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook editions

M. Night Shyamalan’s Old (2021) will release to Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, DVD, and a Limited Edition 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy. (Release date TBA)

On 4k Blu-ray, Old is presented in 4k (2160p) with HDR (specs TBD) at 2.39:1 aspect ratio. Audio is provided in Engish Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 with subtitles in English SDH.

The Blu-ray combo editions of Old include a second disc (either Blu-ray or 4k Blu-ray) and a code to redeem a Digital Copy through Movies Anywhere partners.

Old on Blu-ray is priced $24.99 (List: $34.99) and 4k Blu-ray $29.99 (List: $44.98). Order on Amazon.

The 4k Blu-ray Limited Edition SteelBook of Old is priced $34.99 at Best Buy.







Synopsis: This summer, visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan unveils a chilling, mysterious new thriller about a family on a tropical holiday who discover that the secluded beach where they are relaxing for a few hours is somehow causing them to age rapidly … reducing their entire lives into a single day. The film stars an impressive international cast including Golden Globe winner Gael García Bernal (Amazon’s “Mozart in the Jungle”), Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread), Rufus Sewell (Amazon’s “The Man in the High Castle”), Ken Leung (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Nikki Amuka-Bird (Jupiter Ascending), Abbey Lee (HBO’s “Lovecraft Country”), Aaron Pierre (Syfy’s “Krypton”), Alex Wolff (Hereditary), Embeth Davidtz (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo), Eliza Scanlen (Little Women), Emun Elliott (Star Wars: Episode VII—The Force Awakens), Kathleen Chalfant (Showtime’s “The Affair”) and Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit). Old is a Blinding Edge Pictures production, directed and produced by M. Night Shyamalan, from his screenplay based on the graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Lévy and Frederik Peeters. The film is also produced by Ashwin Rajan (Glass, AppleTV+’s “Servant”) and Marc Bienstock (Glass, Split). The film’s executive producer is Steven Schneider.

