Scream (1996) celebrates 25 years with 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions

Scream-4k-Blu-rayParamount will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Wes Craven’s Scream (1996) with a remastered presentation of the film on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 1-disc editions with Digital Copy arrive on Oct. 19, 2021 and will be available in both traditional plastic case and 4k Limited Edition SteelBook versions.

Each 4k disc releases, including a new Blu-ray release,  feature a brand-new look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

Bonus Content (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray)

  • A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later— NEW!
  • Audio commentary by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson
  • Production featurette
  • Behind the Scenes
    • On the Scream Set
    • Drew Barrymore
  • Q&A with Cast and Crew
    • What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie?
    • Why are People so Fascinated by Horror Films

Description: After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.

