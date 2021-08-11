Scream (1996) celebrates 25 years with 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray editions

Paramount will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Wes Craven’s Scream (1996) with a remastered presentation of the film on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The 1-disc editions with Digital Copy arrive on Oct. 19, 2021 and will be available in both traditional plastic case and 4k Limited Edition SteelBook versions.

Each 4k disc releases, including a new Blu-ray release, feature a brand-new look back at the film and director Wes Craven, featuring archival behind-the-scenes footage and new interviews with stars Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette, as well as screenwriter Kevin Williamson.

Bonus Content (4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray)

A Bloody Legacy: Scream 25 Years Later— NEW!

Audio commentary by director Wes Craven and writer Kevin Williamson

Production featurette

Behind the Scenes On the Scream Set Drew Barrymore

Q&A with Cast and Crew What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie? Why are People so Fascinated by Horror Films



Description: After a series of mysterious deaths befalls their small town, an offbeat group of friends led by Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) becomes the target of a masked killer. As the body count rises, Sidney and her friends turn to the “rules” of horror films to help navigate the real-life terror they’re living in. The film also stars Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Skeet Ulrich, Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, Rose McGowan, and Drew Barrymore.





