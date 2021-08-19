Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins releasing to 4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray editions

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins starring Henry Golding is releasing to disc on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD on Oct. 19, 2021. The Blu-ray combo editions from Paramount include a code to redeem a Digital Copy (these are not 2-disc editions).

On 4k Blu-ray, Snake Eyes is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision HDR and a Dolby Atmos sountrack. Subtitles are offered in English SDH.

Bonus Features

Morning Light: A Weapon with Stories to Tell – Discover the secrets of Snake Eyes’ legendary sword, Morning Light, in this all-new short film

Deleted Scenes – What you didn’t see in theaters

Enter SNAKE EYES – Find out what it took to bring the iconic hero’s origin story to life

A Deadly Ensemble – Meet fan-favorite heroes, villains, and new characters in the G.I. JOE franchise

Arashikage – Dive into the elite ninja warrior world of the Arashikage clan

Snake Eyes on 4k Blu-ray is priced $27.99 (List: $43.99) and on Blu-ray $22.99 (List: $37.99). Buy on Amazon

A 4k SteelBook edition (pictured below) is also available from Best Buy for $33.99.