The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night Releasing To 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray



Richard Lester’s The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night (1964) is getting a 4k release on Ultra HD Blu-ray from The Criterion Collection. The 2-disc edition arrives Jan. 18, 2022, featuring three choices for audio – monaural, stereo and 5.1 surround.

The new 4k digital restoration was approved by Lester and the Ultra HD Blu-ray offers Dolby Vision High Dynamic Range.

Bonus features include audio commentaries, 1964 interviews with the Beatles, behind-the-scenes footage and photos, two documentaries, and more.

The Beatles: A Hard Day’s Night has a list price of $49.95. Buy on Amazon

Features

New 4K digital restoration, approved by director Richard Lester, with three audio options—a monaural soundtrack as well as stereo and 5.1 surround mixes supervised by sound producer Giles Martin at Abbey Road Studios—presented in uncompressed monaural, uncompressed stereo, and DTS-HD Master Audio

One 4K UHD disc of the film presented in Dolby Vision HDR and one Blu-ray with the film and special features

Audio commentary featuring cast and crew

In Their Own Voices, a program featuring 1964 interviews with the Beatles and behind-the-scenes footage and photos

“You Can’t Do That”: The Making of “A Hard Day’s Night,” a 1994 documentary by producer Walter Shenson including an outtake performance by the Beatles

Things They Said Today, a 2002 documentary about the film featuring Lester, music producer George Martin, screenwriter Alun Owen, and cinematographer Gilbert Taylor

Picturewise, a program about Lester’s early work, featuring a 2014 audio interview with the director

The Running Jumping & Standing Still Film (1960), Lester’s Oscar-nominated short

Anatomy of a Style, a 2014 program on Lester’s methods

Interview from 2014 with Beatles biographer Mark Lewisohn

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by critic Howard Hampton and excerpts from a 1970 interview with Lester



