New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Highlights Releasing In October

There are quite a few Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases to get excited about in October. Some of the 4k releases we’re looking forward to include the Halloween collection, The Suicide Squad (2021), and the Middle Earth Collection that boxes Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.
On Blu-ray, titles worth having in your collection include Smallville: The Complete Series, The Stand – Mini Series (2020/2021), and Star Trek: The Original Series 20-disc sets in standard and SteelBook packaging.
The titles are linked to Amazon to pre-order. See a complete list of 4k Blu-ray release dates and a list of select upcoming Blu-rays.
Oct. 5, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Halloween (1978) – 4k Collector’s Edition
- Halloween II (1981) – 4k Collector’s Edition
- Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982) – 4k Collector’s Edition
- Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) – 4k Collector’s Edition
- Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) – 4k Collector’s Edition
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021) 4k
- Underworld Limited Edition 5-Movie Collection 4k
- Universal Classic Monsters Icons of Horror Collection 4k
Blu-ray
- Escape Room: Tournament of Champions
- Onibaba (1964) – The Criterion Collection
- Phantasm I & II Special Edition
- Space Jam: A New Legacy (2021)
- The Stand (2020-2021)
- What Lies Beneath (2000)
Oct. 12, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Carlito’s Way (1993) 4k
- Free Guy (2021) 4k
- Inglourious Basterds (2009) 4k
- Misery (1990) 4k
- The Green Knight (2021) 4k
- The Guns of Navarone (1961) 4k
Blu-ray
- Free Guy (2021)
- Friday the 13th 8-Movie Collection – Limited Edition SteelBook
- Legend (1985) – 2-Disc Limited Edition
- The Green Knight (2021)
Oct. 19, 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Demons I & Demons II – Special Limited Edition 4k
- Injustice (2021) 4k
- Maniac Cop 2 (1990) – Special Edition 4k
- Maniac Cop 3: Badge Of Silence (1993) – Special Edition 4k
- OLD (2021) 4k
- Scream (1996) 4k
- Scream (1996) – Limited Edition Steelbook 4k
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) 4k
- Snake Eyes & G.I. Joe 3-Movie Collection 4k
- The Protégé (2021) 4k
- The Silence of the Lambs (1991) 4k
Blu-ray
- Injustice (2021) NEW
- OLD (2021) NEW
- Smallville: The Complete Series (Blu-ray & Digital) NEW
- Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (2021) NEW
- The Incredible Shrinking Man (1957) NEW
- The Protégé (2021) NEW
- The Sheik (1921) – Paramount Presents NEW
Oct. 26. 2021
4k Blu-ray
- Blood for Dracula (1974) 4k
- Deep Red (1975) 4k
- Don’t Breath 2 (2021) 4k
- From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)
- Middle Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition 4k
- The Suicide Squad (2021) 4k