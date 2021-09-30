New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Highlights Releasing In October

There are quite a few Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases to get excited about in October. Some of the 4k releases we’re looking forward to include the Halloween collection, The Suicide Squad (2021), and the Middle Earth Collection that boxes Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

On Blu-ray, titles worth having in your collection include Smallville: The Complete Series, The Stand – Mini Series (2020/2021), and Star Trek: The Original Series 20-disc sets in standard and SteelBook packaging.

The titles are linked to Amazon to pre-order. See a complete list of 4k Blu-ray release dates and a list of select upcoming Blu-rays.

Oct. 5, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Oct. 12, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Oct. 19, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Oct. 26. 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray