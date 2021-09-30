HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Highlights Releasing In October
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Highlights Releasing In October

By hdreport
blu-ray 4k blu-ray logos artThere are quite a few Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray releases to get excited about in October. Some of the 4k releases we’re looking forward to include the Halloween collection, The Suicide Squad (2021), and the Middle Earth Collection that boxes Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies.

On Blu-ray, titles worth having in your collection include Smallville: The Complete Series, The Stand – Mini Series (2020/2021), and Star Trek: The Original Series 20-disc sets in standard and SteelBook packaging.

The titles are linked to Amazon to pre-order. See a complete list of 4k Blu-ray release dates and a list of select upcoming Blu-rays.

Oct. 5, 2021

Halloween (1978) - Collectors Edition 4k Blu-ray 600

4k Blu-ray

The Stand Blu-ray angle 900

Blu-ray

Oct. 12, 2021

Inglourious Basterds Blu-ray

4k Blu-ray

The Green Knight Blu-ray

Blu-ray

Oct. 19, 2021

OLD 4k Blu-ray

4k Blu-ray

Smallville- The Complete Series Blu-ray Digital

Blu-ray

Oct. 26. 2021

Middle Earth 6-Film Ultimate Collector's Edition 4k Blu-ray box angle

4k Blu-ray

Star Trek- The Original Series- The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBook open

Blu-ray

hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

