Smallville: The Complete Series will release to Blu-ray & Digital

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Smallville: The Complete Series is releasing to a 20th Anniversary Collection on October 19, 2021. The 40-disc set from Warner Bros. includes all 217 episodes of the series that debuted in October, 2001 and ran through September, 2010.

This will be the first time Seasons 1-5 will be available in High Definition on Blu-ray, as the Blu-ray Disc format was not introduced until 2006. And, the collection packs over 28 hours of bonus material such as a retrospective look at the 10-season series, featurettes, alternate and deleted scenes, gag reel, and more (see below).

The disc collection from DC/Warner Bros. also includes a code to redeem Digital Copies of all episodes, viewable on apps and websites that support Movies Anywhere partners such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Episodes are presented in 1080p at 1.78:1 aspect ratio with Dolby Digital 5.1 or DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 (at least with Season 10).

The multi-disc collection is packaged with a slipcover and new artwork featuring Tom Welling as Clark Kent. If you look close his right eye features a reflection of the famous Superman “S” logo.

Smallville: The Complete Series on Blu-ray is priced $179.99. Buy on Amazon (Includes Pre-order Price Guarantee)

Bonus Material

The Adventures of Superboy – The original 1961 pilot starring John Rockwell.

A Retrospective Look at the Series’ 10-Year Journey – Anin-depth, season-by-season look at the creation of this landmark television series. Highlights include interviews with Tom Welling, Eric Durance, Michael Rosenbaum, Phil Morris, John Schneider and many more, as well as rare behind-the-scenes footage.

A Decade of Comic-Con Featurette

Paley Festival Featurette

Smallville’s 100th Episode: Making of a Milestone – An extended version of the original featurette included in the Season 5 set.

Secret Origin:The American Story of DC Comics – A feature length documentary chronicling DC’s 75 years of challenges, creativity, and triumph.

Audio Commentaries, Deleted and Extended Scenes, Gag Reels, Behind-the-scenes featurettes and much more from all 10 seasons!



