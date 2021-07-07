Halloween films releasing to 4k Blu-ray Collectors Editions with Dolby Atmos

Shout! Factory is releasing five Halloween franchise films to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Collector’s Editions on Sept. 28, 2021.

The movies include Halloween (1978), Halloween II (1981), Halloween III: Season of the Witch (1982), Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988), and Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989).

The five Halloween films are presented in 4k and 1080p from new 4k scans of the original camera negatives. And, each film provides audio in Dolby Atmos.

The 2-disc editions each include a 4k Blu-ray (2160p) and Blu-ray (1080p) disc in new packaging with previously released bonus material.

Halloween Collector’s Editions are priced $36.99 on Amazon (w/Pre-order Price Guarantee).

