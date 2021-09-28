The Newest 4k Movies & Shows on Netflix, Sept. ’21

Looking for something new to watch in 4k on Netflix? Here’s a list of movies and shows recently added that stream in Ultra HD with a Premium subscription. Most of the titles also feature High Dynamic Range in Dolby Vision or HDR10 depending on your system. And, Dolby Atmos audio is available with select titles.

New in movies you can check out Ice Road starring Liam Neeson as a trucker on a mission to save trapped miners, Untold: Malice at the Palace about the NBA game in which players got in a fight with fans, and the documentary Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror that released with the 20th anniversary of September 11.

For shows you can stream the new dramatic limited series Clickbait, Season 12 of The Great British Baking Show, and the limited series Midnight Mass about a mysterious young priest who brings miracles to an isolated island community.

New 4k Movies & Shows on Netflix, Sept. ’21

Movies

Adrift (2018) 4k HDR 5.1

Always Be My Maybe (2019) 4k HDR 5.1

Angel Has Fallen (2019) 4k HDR 5.1

Beckett 4k HDR 5.1

Blue Miracle 4k DV Atmos

Bob Ross 4k HDR 5.1 (Doc)

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space 4k 5.1

Dancing Birds (2019) (Doc) 4k HDR 5.1

Enola Holmes HD HDR 5.1

First They Killed My Father (2017) 4k HDR 5.1

Ice Road 4k HDR 5.1

Kate 4k HDR Atmos

Kiss The Ground (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

love, guaranteed (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

Over the Moon (2020) HD HDR 5.1

Pieces of a Woman (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

Project Power (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

Rose Island (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

Someone Great (2019) 4k HDR 5.1

Space Sweepers (2021) [Korean] HD HDR 5.1

Struggle: The Life and Lost Art of Szukalski (2018) doc 4k 5.1

Sweet Girl 4k HDR Atmos

The Angry Birds 2 Movie (2019) 4k HDR 5.1

The Half of It (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

The Little Things 4k HDR Atmos

The Midnight Sky 4k HDR 5.1

The River Runner Doc 4k HDR 5.1

The Search for Life in Space (2016) 4k HDR 5.1

The Sleepover (2020) 4k HDR 5.1

The Starling 4k HDR Atmos

The Trial of the Chicago 7 4k HDR 5.1

To All the Boys Always and Forever (2021) 4k HDR 5.1

Untold Crimes & Penalties 4k HDR 5.1 (Doc)

Untold: Breaking Point 4k HDR 5.1

Untold: Malice at the Palace 4k HDR 5.1

Vivo HD HDR Atmos

Worth 4k HDR 5.1

Shows