Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series releasing to Blu-ray SteelBook

Star Trek- The Original Series- The Complete Series Blu-ray SteelBookParamount is releasing a special Blu-ray SteelBook edition of Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series on Sept. 7, 2021.

The 20-disc set includes 68 hours and 41 minutes of content packaged in 3 SteelBook cases from the three seasons of the original television series.

On Blu-ray Disc, the original Star Trek episodes (first airing ) are presented in 1080p at 1.33:1 aspect ratio. The sound is provided in DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1 as well as Dolby Digital Mono. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, Portuguese, and Spanish.

Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series is priced $109.99 (List: $144.99) on Amazon.

