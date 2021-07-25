HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Stand Releasing To Blu-ray Disc & 2-Series Definitive Collection
The Stand Releasing To Blu-ray Disc & 2-Series Definitive Collection

The Stand Blu-ray angle 900The 2020/2021 mini-series reboot of Stephen King’s The Stand is releasing to Blu-ray Disc and DVD on Oct. 5, 2021. The series stars Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, and James Marsden.

The 9-episode series on Blu-ray has a total run time of 8 hours and 30 minutes and includes bonus features “AN APOCALYPTIC EPIC: ADAPTING THE STAND – Go inside the creative process of bringing all facets of King’s beloved epic to life on screen” and gag reel.

The Stand 2020/2021 on Blu-ray Disc is list-priced $39.99 (List: $45.99) on Amazon.

The Stand 2-Series Definitive Collection blu-ray In addition, The Stand Definitive 2-Series Collection that includes the Blu-ray edition of The Stand: The Original Miniseries completely restored from 1994 will also release day-and-date with the 2020/2021 series.

The Stand Definitive 2-Series Collection on Blu-ray is list-priced $45.99 on Amazon.



