LOTR & The Hobbit in Middle Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition arriving on 4k Blu-ray

All six films from Peter Jackson’s Middle Earth trilogies have been packaged into an Ultimate Collector’s Edition on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray to celebrate 20 years since the release of The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
The 31-disc collection from Warner Bros. includes all films from The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies in both theatrical and extended editions on 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and Digital.
The Ultimate Collector’s Edition features a Collectible Premium Foil Gift Box that holds the UCE’s exclusive content, a 64-page booklet with a collection of costume sketches, photography and production notes, and “From the Hobbits of the Shire to the King of Gondor,” and 7 Travel Poster Art Cards (2-sided art cards, one for each film, and an exclusive “Rivendell” card). Bonus features on the Blu-ray discs include Filmmaker Commentaries.
And, the collection packages a Special Features Blu-ray Disc to honor the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings Trilogy with Alamo Drafthouse reunited Middle-earth’s finest for three Special conversations hosted by Stephen Colbert. Also included is The Festival De Cannes Presentation Reel.
The Hobbit Trilogy
- An Unexpected Journey
- The Desolation of Smaug
- The Battle of the Five Armies
- All presented in collectible foil sleeves
The Lord of the Rings Trilogy
- The Fellowship of the Ring
- The Two Towers
- The Return of the King
- All presented in collectible foil sleeves
Middle Earth 31-Disc Ultimate Collector’s Edition ($249.99) arrives in stores on October 26, 2021. Order on Amazon