Sopranos Story ‘The Many Saints of Newark’ Streaming In 4k, HDR & Atmos on HBO Max

New Warner Bros. movie The Many Saints of Newark based on The Sopranos television series is now in theaters and streaming on HBO Max. On HBO Max, the film can be viewed in 4k, Dolby Vision HDR, and Dolby Atmos audio on supporting systems.

The feature will be available to subscribers of HBO Max for 31 days (ending Oct. 31, 2021).

The Many Saints of Newark was directed by Alan Taylor and written by Lawrence Konner based on the characters created by David Chase. The film stars Alessandro Nivola, Leslie Odom Jr., Jon Bernthal, Vera Farmiga, Michael Gandolfini (as the teenage Tony Soprano), and Ray Liotta.

If you were lucky enough to get HBO Max for half price for a limited time last month the new home premieres on HBO Max are certainly worth the monthly rate. At any rate, the normal rate of $14.99 per month is also a great deal considering the number of movies and shows on HBO Max, including some titles in 4k with HDR and Dolby Atmos.

Fans of The Sopranos may want to look into tickets for Comedy and Conversations With The Sopranos featuring an evening with Steve Schirripa, Vincent Pastore, and Michael Imperioli.