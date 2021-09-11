HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Suicide Squad (2021) 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Date &...
Blu-ray DiscNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

The Suicide Squad (2021) 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Date & Details

By hdreport
0

the suicide squad 4k blu-ray front
DC’s The Suicide Squad (2021) was released to theaters and HBO Max on August 5th, earning $26M (US/Canada) and $162M (Worldwide) on its opening weekend. Now, the film will get a physical media release on Oct. 26, 2021, arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy, and the old standard DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray The Suicide Squad is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision & HDR10+ High Dynamic Range formats. Dolby Atmos audio is provided on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs, as well as Dolby Digital 5.1 in English, French, and Spanish. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include a Gag Reel, Deleted & Extended Scenes, Making of the Most Epic Scenes, Retro-style trailers, commentary on the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs, and more (see below).

Pre-orders for The Suicide Squad on standard Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray are forthcoming. The Best Buy 4k SteelBook is available to pre-order from Best Buy for $34.99.

Special Features

  • Gag Reel
  • Deleted & Extended Scenes
  • The Making of the 4 of the Most Epic Scenes
  • The Comic Book Origins of The Suicide Squad
  • Bringing King Shark to Life
  • How James Gunn Made The Suicide Squad
  • Starr: It’s a Freakin’ Kaiju
  • 3 Retro-Style Trailers
  • Director Commentary (also on 4k Blu-ray)

The Suicide Squad 4k Steelbook 1920

the suicide squad 4k blu-ray back

Previous articleSuperman: The Complete Animated Series dated for release on Blu-ray Disc
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved