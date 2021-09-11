The Suicide Squad (2021) 4k Blu-ray & 4k SteelBook Release Date & Details



DC’s The Suicide Squad (2021) was released to theaters and HBO Max on August 5th, earning $26M (US/Canada) and $162M (Worldwide) on its opening weekend. Now, the film will get a physical media release on Oct. 26, 2021, arriving on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, a 4k Blu-ray SteelBook from Best Buy, and the old standard DVD.

On 4k Blu-ray The Suicide Squad is presented in 2160p with Dolby Vision & HDR10+ High Dynamic Range formats. Dolby Atmos audio is provided on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs, as well as Dolby Digital 5.1 in English, French, and Spanish. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

Bonus features include a Gag Reel, Deleted & Extended Scenes, Making of the Most Epic Scenes, Retro-style trailers, commentary on the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray discs, and more (see below).

Pre-orders for The Suicide Squad on standard Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray are forthcoming. The Best Buy 4k SteelBook is available to pre-order from Best Buy for $34.99.

Special Features