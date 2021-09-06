HomeBlu-ray DiscNew Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 7th, 2021
New Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray Releases, Sept. 7th, 2021

new-4k-blu-ray-sept-7-2021-960x600 copyWe’ll attack 4k Blu-ray first this week since there seem to be more exciting titles. First, Zack Snyder’s Justice League releases to a 2-disc edition as well as in a 4k Blu-ray Trilogy set from from Warner Bros. that also contains Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition and Man of Steel.

From Paramount, Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection hits stores and includes Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) – both Theatrical and Director’s Cuts, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984), and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) all in 4k for the first time. (Read a review.)

Two more Alfred Hitchcock movies release to single disc editions (previously available in the Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection) including Rear Window (1954) and Vertigo (1958). Also on 4k Blu-ray, John Carpenter’s classic thriller The Thing (1982) has been restored from the original negatives for Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On 1080p Blu-ray, the first four Star Trek movies release to Blu-ray Disc from newly restored 4k masters. Zack Snyder’s Justice League is available on 2k Blu-ray and like the 4k disc features Dolby Atmos audio. Japanese anime television series Bleach Set 12 arrives in a 4-disc with 29 episodes. And, Frank Capra’s State of the Union (1948) starring Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn releases to a single-disc Blu-ray.

New on Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray, Sept. 7, 2021

4k Blu-ray

Blu-ray

See all new Blu-ray & 4k Blu-ray releases this week available on Amazon.

