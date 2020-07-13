Alfred Hitchcock Films Remastered for Ultra HD Blu-ray Collection

Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has compiled four of the most influential Alfred Hitchcock films remastered in 4k for The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The collection, releasing on Sept. 8 2020, includes Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954), Vertigo (1958), and The Birds (1963), as well as the extended, director’s version of Psycho that adds another 1 minute and 11 seconds to the film. This is the version that was seen in theaters in 1960 but had been edited for home viewing over the last 60 years.

The collection includes hours of bonus features such as documentaries, expert commentaries, interviews, screen tests, storyboards and more. Copies of each film are also provided on 1080p Blu-ray and in Digital UHD (where available).

The Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection on Ultra HD Blu-ray carries an MSRP of $69.99. Buy on Amazon

A single 4k Blu-ray edition of Psycho with both versions will also release on Sept. 8. More details here.



