Alfred Hitchcock thriller Vertigo (1958) releasing to 4k Blu-ray Disc

Vertigo 4k Blu-ray frontAlfred Hitchcock’s classic thriller Vertigo (1958) is releasing to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The single-title edition arrives on Sept. 7, 2021 along with Rear Window (1954) also on 4k Blu-ray.

Both Hitchcock movies follow Psycho (1960) and The Birds (1963) released earlier this year, although each of the four movies have already been available on Ultra HD Blu-ray in the Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection that released a year ago.

On 4k Blu-ray, Vertigo is presented in 2160p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with HDR10. The English audio is provided in DTS:X and DTS:HD Master Audio 5.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French and Spanish.

Bonus features include:

  • Obsessed with Vertigo: New Life for Hitchcock’s Masterpiece
  • Partners in Crime: Hitchcock’s Collaborators
  • Hitchcock/Truffaut Interview Excerpts
  • Foreign Censorship Ending
  • The Vertigo Archives
  • Restoration Theatrical Trailer
  • Feature Commentary with Film Director William Fried
  • & more

The 2-disc combo edition from newly-formed distribution service SDS includes a 4k Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and code to redeem a digital copy.

Vertigo on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray is priced $28.86. Buy on Amazon

Vertigo 4k Blu-ray back

