Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Star Trek- The Original 4-Movie Collection 4k Blu-ray 900Paramount Home Media has packaged all the original films in a boxed set titled Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray.

The films include Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Star Trek III: The Search for Spock, and Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home. Total run time is 8 hours and 43 minutes.

The Star Trek movies are presented in 4k Ultra HD with Dolby Vision HDR. The audio is offered in Dolby TrueHD 7.1 – a slight downgrade to the Dolby Atmos promised for the restored presentation Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director’s Cut on Paramount+.

Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection arrives Sept. 7, 2021. The collection is priced $107.99. Buy on Amazon

The 4-movie collection arrives the same day as Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series in limited edition SteelBook packaging.

