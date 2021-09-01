HomeBlu-ray DiscZack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy box set releasing to 4k Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscFeaturedNewsUltra HD Blu-ray

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy box set releasing to 4k Blu-ray [Updated]

By hdreport
0

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray
Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy is releasing to a boxed set from Warner Bros./SDS on September 7, 2021.

The trilogy consists of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). The total run time of all three movies combined is 567 minutes.

On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p (at various aspect ratios) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray (1080p) copies also feature Dolby Atmos.

Bonus materials in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy include 6 Lenticular Cards, 3 Illustrated Art Cards, and 1 Print of the Anti-Life Equation. (Note: This edition does not include Digital Copies.)

The boxed trilogy coincides with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray is priced $84.99. Buy on Amazon



Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy box open translucent
Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy box openZack Snyders Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray contents
Zack Snyders Justice League Trilogy 4k Blu-ray back

Previous articleBugsy Malone (1976) Paramount Presents Blu-ray Review
hdreporthttps://hd-report.com
HD Report provides news, commentary, and information about home entertainment media and technology. HD Report has been a Google News partner since 2006, and can also be found on Twitter, Apple News, Facebook, and Microsoft's Bing News.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Hot Pre-Orders!

4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved