Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy box set releasing to 4k Blu-ray [Updated]



Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy is releasing to a boxed set from Warner Bros./SDS on September 7, 2021.

The trilogy consists of Man of Steel (2013), Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice Ultimate Edition (2016), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). The total run time of all three movies combined is 567 minutes.

On 4k Blu-ray, each film is presented in 2160p (at various aspect ratios) with HDR10 High Dynamic Range and Dolby Atmos audio. The included Blu-ray (1080p) copies also feature Dolby Atmos.

Bonus materials in Zack Snyder’s Justice League Trilogy include 6 Lenticular Cards, 3 Illustrated Art Cards, and 1 Print of the Anti-Life Equation. (Note: This edition does not include Digital Copies.)

The boxed trilogy coincides with the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League to Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray.

Zack Snyder's Justice League Trilogy on 4k Blu-ray is priced $84.99.










