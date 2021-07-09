The Thing (1982) restored for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

John Carpenter’s classic thriller The Thing (1982) based on the story by John W. Campbell Jr. has been restored from the original negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new presentation arrives on September 07, 2021.

The Thing is presented iin 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

As well as the feature film, extras are included on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, with additional “U-Control: Picture in Picture” on the Blu-ray. A code to redeem a Digital Copy is provided with the combo edition from Universal.

We’ll let you know when pre-orders are available for The Thing on 4k Blu-ray.

Extras

4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

Audio Commentary with Director John Carpenter and Kurt Russell

John Carpenter’s The Thing: Terror Takes Shape

Outtakes

Theatrical Trailer

Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray