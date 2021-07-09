HomeBlu-ray DiscThe Thing (1982) restored for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc
The Thing (1982) restored for release on 4k Blu-ray Disc

The Thing 1982 4k Blu-rayJohn Carpenter’s classic thriller The Thing (1982) based on the story by John W. Campbell Jr. has been restored from the original negatives for release on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray. The new presentation arrives on September 07, 2021.

The Thing is presented iin 2160p at 2.35:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS:X and DTS-HD Master Audio 7.1. Subtitles are offered in English SDH, French, and Spanish.

As well as the feature film, extras are included on both the Blu-ray and 4k Blu-ray, with additional “U-Control: Picture in Picture” on the Blu-ray. A code to redeem a Digital Copy is provided with the combo edition from Universal.

We’ll let you know when pre-orders are available for The Thing on 4k Blu-ray.

Extras

4k Blu-ray & Blu-ray

  • Audio Commentary with Director John Carpenter and Kurt Russell
  • John Carpenter’s The Thing: Terror Takes Shape
  • Outtakes
  • Theatrical Trailer
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

Blu-ray

  • Main feature
  • Audio Commentary with Director John Carpenter and Kurt Russell
  • U-Control: Picture in Picture
  • Optional English SDH, Spanish, and French subtitles for the main feature

The Thing 1982 4k Blu-ray back

