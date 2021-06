Zack Snyder’s Justice League releasing to 4k Blu-ray w/HDR10 & Atmos

Warner Bros. has officially announced the release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021) to 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray on September 7, 2021.

The UHD BD title features Zack Snyder’s cut of Justice League in 4k with HDR10 and Dolby Atmos/Dolby TrueHD 7.1 audio.

Subtitles are provided in English SDH, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, French, Brazilian Portuguese, Italian-SDH, Swedish, Norwegian, Polish, Finnish, Danish. Japanese, Korean, Simplified Chinese, Complex Chinese, and Czech.

Bonus features include “Road to Justice League – Director Zack Snyder reflects on his trilogy of films in DC Universe.”

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is not yet priced. See on Amazon