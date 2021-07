Hitchcock’s classic Rear Window releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Alfred Hitchcock’s classic mystery Rear Window (1954) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray on Sept. 7, 2021. The 4k release arrives along with Vertigo (1958) and follows single-title editions of Psycho (1960) and The Birds (1963) ¬†earlier this year.

All four movies were previously packaged in the Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection from Universal on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray released in September 2020.

On 4k Blu-ray, Rear Window is presented in 2160p at 1.66:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are offered in English, French and Spanish.

Bonus features include:

Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary

A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes

Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master

Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock

Hitchcock/Truffaut Interview Excerpts

Masters of Cinema

Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: The Well-Made Film

& more

The combo edition from SDS (Studio Distribution Services) includes a Blu-ray and code to redeem a digital copy.

Rear Window on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $29.98. Buy on Amazon