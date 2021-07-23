HomeBlu-ray DiscHitchcock's classic Rear Window releasing to 4k Blu-ray
Hitchcock’s classic Rear Window releasing to 4k Blu-ray

Rear Window 4k Blu-ray
Alfred Hitchcock’s classic mystery Rear Window (1954) is releasing to 4k Blu-ray on Sept. 7, 2021. The 4k release arrives along with Vertigo (1958) and follows single-title editions of Psycho (1960) and The Birds (1963)  earlier this year.

All four movies were previously packaged in the Alfred Hitchcock Classics Collection from Universal on 4k Ultra HD Blu-ray released in September 2020.

On 4k Blu-ray, Rear Window is presented in 2160p at 1.66:1 aspect ratio with HDR10 High Dynamic Range. The soundtrack is provided in English DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0 Mono. Subtitles are offered in English, French and Spanish.

Bonus features include:

  • Rear Window Ethics: An Original Documentary
  • A Conversation with Screenwriter John Michael Hayes
  • Pure Cinema: Through the Eyes of the Master
  • Breaking Barriers: The Sound of Hitchcock
  • Hitchcock/Truffaut Interview Excerpts
  • Masters of Cinema
  • Feature Commentary with John Fawell, Author of Hitchcock’s Rear Window: The Well-Made Film
  • & more

The combo edition from SDS (Studio Distribution Services) includes a Blu-ray and code to redeem a digital copy.

Rear Window on 4k Blu-ray Disc is priced $29.98. Buy on Amazon

Rear Window 4k Blu-ray back

