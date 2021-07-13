New Blu-ray & 4k Ultra HD Releases Today, July 13

New today on disc you can pick up Mortal Kombat on Blu-ray, 4k Blu-ray, and DVD formats. The Blu-ray editions include six sections of bonus material such as deleted scenes and featurettes. The 2-disc 4k Blu-ray combo packages a separate Blu-ray with the extras. All disc editions include a code to redeem a Digital Copy.

On 4k Blu-ray, Cameron Crowe’s Almost Famous (2000) is available for the first time in 4k in special SteelBook edition. And, from Director Guy Ritchie Snatch (2000) has been restored in 4k for release on Ultra HD Blu-ray.

On Blu-ray, The Criterion Collection has restored Deep Cover (1992) starring Laurence Fishburne in 4k for release on 1080p Blu-ray Disc. And, Pennyworth: The Complete 2nd Season is now available in a 3-disc edition from Warner Bros.

