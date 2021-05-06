HomeBlu-ray DiscDeep Cover (1992) starring Laurence Fishburne restored in 4k for Blu-ray
Blu-ray DiscNews

Deep Cover (1992) starring Laurence Fishburne restored in 4k for Blu-ray

By Jeff Chabot
0

Deep Cover Blu-ray
“Deep Cover” (1992) Blu-ray cover illustration by Ngabo “El’Cesart” Desire

New Line’s Deep Cover (1992) starring Laurence Fishburne and Jeff Goldblum has been restored in 4k for release on Blu-ray. The new disc release comes from The Criterion Collection and includes several new interviews including one with director Bill Duke.

On Blu-ray, Deep Cover is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with a 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English.

Deep Cover on Blu-ray releases July 13, 2021. The single-disc edition is priced $29.49 (List: $39.95). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

  • New 4K digital restoration, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
  • New interview with director Bill Duke
  • New conversation between film scholars Racquel J. Gates and Michael B. Gillespie about Deep Cover’s place within both the Black film boom of the early 1990s and the noir genre
  • New conversation between scholar Claudrena N. Harold and professor, DJ, and podcaster Oliver Wang about the film’s title track and its importance to the history of hip-hop
  • Panel discussion from 2018 featuring Duke and Fishburne and moderated by film critic Elvis Mitchell
  • Trailer
  • English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
  • PLUS: An essay by Gillespie


Previous articleTim Burton’s Big Fish reviewed on 4k Blu-ray
Jeff Chabothttps://hd-report.com
Jeff has a background in photography, video and television production. He writes about technology, broadcasting, home theater, and digital entertainment.

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Support Us

- Advertisment -

Sponsors


4k TV Deals

Hot Blu-rays!

1-Month Free!

New Articles

Load more

Support Us!

© Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved