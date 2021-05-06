Deep Cover (1992) starring Laurence Fishburne restored in 4k for Blu-ray

New Line’s Deep Cover (1992) starring Laurence Fishburne and Jeff Goldblum has been restored in 4k for release on Blu-ray. The new disc release comes from The Criterion Collection and includes several new interviews including one with director Bill Duke.
On Blu-ray, Deep Cover is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with a 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English.
Deep Cover on Blu-ray releases July 13, 2021. The single-disc edition is priced $29.49 (List: $39.95). Buy on Amazon
Special Features
- New 4K digital restoration, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack
- New interview with director Bill Duke
- New conversation between film scholars Racquel J. Gates and Michael B. Gillespie about Deep Cover’s place within both the Black film boom of the early 1990s and the noir genre
- New conversation between scholar Claudrena N. Harold and professor, DJ, and podcaster Oliver Wang about the film’s title track and its importance to the history of hip-hop
- Panel discussion from 2018 featuring Duke and Fishburne and moderated by film critic Elvis Mitchell
- Trailer
- English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing
- PLUS: An essay by Gillespie