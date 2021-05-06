Deep Cover (1992) starring Laurence Fishburne restored in 4k for Blu-ray

New Line’s Deep Cover (1992) starring Laurence Fishburne and Jeff Goldblum has been restored in 4k for release on Blu-ray. The new disc release comes from The Criterion Collection and includes several new interviews including one with director Bill Duke.

On Blu-ray, Deep Cover is presented in 1080p at 1.85:1 aspect ratio with a 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack. Subtitles are provided in English.

Deep Cover on Blu-ray releases July 13, 2021. The single-disc edition is priced $29.49 (List: $39.95). Buy on Amazon

Special Features

New 4K digital restoration, with 2.0 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack

New interview with director Bill Duke

New conversation between film scholars Racquel J. Gates and Michael B. Gillespie about Deep Cover’s place within both the Black film boom of the early 1990s and the noir genre

New conversation between scholar Claudrena N. Harold and professor, DJ, and podcaster Oliver Wang about the film’s title track and its importance to the history of hip-hop

Panel discussion from 2018 featuring Duke and Fishburne and moderated by film critic Elvis Mitchell

Trailer

English subtitles for the deaf and hard of hearing

PLUS: An essay by Gillespie



